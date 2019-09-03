Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Today: Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.