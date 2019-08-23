Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, August 23, 2019,

Here is your updated Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 26 to 36 mph. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.