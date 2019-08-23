Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, August 23, 2019,

Here is your updated Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 26 to 36 mph. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 48. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 34 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.