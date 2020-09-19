Darrian Mechling

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 20, 2020) — Cold Front to bring Strong Winds to much of Central Wyoming this Afternoon.

A strong cold front plowing east across Central Wyoming this afternoon will bring widespread southwest and west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph. If out driving this afternoon on area highways, anticipate potentially dangerous crosswinds.

These strong winds will, however, blow much of the smoke out of the area that has been plaguing this area for the past several days.