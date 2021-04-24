Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 24, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 24, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Windy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.