Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 1, 2020

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 1, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the US Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

 

TonightIsolated snow showers before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 10. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

FridaySunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

 

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 12.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 14.

SundaySunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 15.

MondaySunny, with a high near 39

 

 

 

