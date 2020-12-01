Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 1, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 1, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the US Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Isolated snow showers before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 10. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 39