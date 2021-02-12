Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 12, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 12, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 13. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – Snow, mainly after 8am. Patchy blowing snow after 4pm. High near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night – Snow, mainly before 11pm. Patchy blowing snow before 9pm. Low around -15. Wind chill values as low as -40. Blustery, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday – Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 6. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -10. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Washington’s Birthday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.