Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 11, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 11, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Blustery.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 31.