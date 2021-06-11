Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 11, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 11, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind around 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.