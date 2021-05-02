Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 2, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 2, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Rain showers likely before 1am, then rain and snow showers likely between 1am and 2am, then snow showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday — Scattered snow showers before 9am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then scattered rain showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Saturday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.