FLOOD WATCH For Lincoln County

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, WY a flood watch is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday morning. See the details below.
Jackson Hole-Star Valley-South Lincoln County-
Including the cities of Jackson, Afton, Alpine,
Star Valley Ranch, Thayne, Kemmerer, and Cokeville
902 AM MDT Mon April 8, 2019
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a
* Flood Watch for portions of northwest Wyoming, southwest
Wyoming, and west central Wyoming, including the following
areas, in northwest Wyoming, Jackson Hole. In southwest
Wyoming, South Lincoln County. In west-central Wyoming, Star
Valley.
* From late tonight through Wednesday morning
* New rainfall predictions now range from one-half inch (0.50″)
to around one inch (1.00″) in the western valleys and southern
Lincoln County. Snow levels will be mainly above 8000 feet
Monday night through Tuesday, then lower to the valley floors
Tuesday evening.
* The likelihood of rain over a melting low elevation snowpack
certainly will increase the potential for flooding of low lying
areas on Tuesday into Wednesday. The ground may be frozen in
some locations, or already saturated. Thus, there is a greater
chance of overland flow and sheet flooding with more rapid
snowmelt. Low lying areas could be quickly inundated with
water. Significant standing water may remain a problem through
late this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.