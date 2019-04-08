FLOOD WATCH For Lincoln County

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, WY a flood watch is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday morning. See the details below.

Jackson Hole-Star Valley-South Lincoln County-

Including the cities of Jackson, Afton, Alpine,

Star Valley Ranch, Thayne, Kemmerer, and Cokeville

902 AM MDT Mon April 8, 2019

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of northwest Wyoming, southwest

Wyoming, and west central Wyoming, including the following

areas, in northwest Wyoming, Jackson Hole. In southwest

Wyoming, South Lincoln County. In west-central Wyoming, Star

Valley.

* From late tonight through Wednesday morning

* New rainfall predictions now range from one-half inch (0.50″)

to around one inch (1.00″) in the western valleys and southern

Lincoln County. Snow levels will be mainly above 8000 feet

Monday night through Tuesday, then lower to the valley floors

Tuesday evening.

* The likelihood of rain over a melting low elevation snowpack

certainly will increase the potential for flooding of low lying

areas on Tuesday into Wednesday. The ground may be frozen in

some locations, or already saturated. Thus, there is a greater

chance of overland flow and sheet flooding with more rapid

snowmelt. Low lying areas could be quickly inundated with

water. Significant standing water may remain a problem through

late this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

