ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — The National Weather Service is calling for cold temperatures, dropping to possibly freezing, this evening.

Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected this evening.

The warning extends from the Upper Green River Basin, including Big Piney and Pinedale, to Farson.

Residents are encouraged to bring in or cover any sensitive vegetation.

This warning is in place until 2:00 A.M. July 1.