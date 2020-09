Darrian Mechling

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 26, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton, has released an update on snowy weather today.

“Heads up, drivers. Scattered snow showers are causing wet and possibly slick road conditions across higher elevations of western Wyoming. This is the scene near Togwotee Pass.” To take a look at the current road conditions check out, https://map.wyoroad.info/