Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, July 1, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today Sunny, with a high near 81. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Independence Day A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Thursday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 79. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 84.

