Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 11, 2020

(October 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Very windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west southwest wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.
Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.