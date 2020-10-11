Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 11, 2020

(October 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Very windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west southwest wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.