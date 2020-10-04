Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 4, 2020

(October 4, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.