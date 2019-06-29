Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Saturday, June 29, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Sponsor Today Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A slight chance of showers between 9am and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny during the morning, then cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

