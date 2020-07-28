National Weather Service releases significant weather advisory for Sweetwater, Fremont counties

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 28, 2020) — The National Weather Service has released a significant weather advisory for southeastern Fremont and eastern Sweetwater counties until 2:30 P.M.

The advisory calls for thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles southeast of Crooks Gap to 16 miles northeast of Creston Junction to 6 miles southwest of Wamsutter to 25 mines west of Dad to 41 miles south of Bitter Creek Rest Area.

Local heavy rainfall with winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with the storm.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 167 and 198.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.