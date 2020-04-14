NWS reports Winter Weather Advisory through Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 14, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton has released a Winter Weather Advisory, valid from noon on Wednesday, April 15 to noon on Thursday, April 16.

According to the National Weather Service, snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches are possible in lower elevations, with areas around Lander likely getting 6 to 8 inches.

Portions of Sweetwater County may only see 2 to 4 inches.

The higher elevations of the Wind Rivers should see 8 to 12 inches.

Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph are expected Wednesday evening.

Travel could be very difficult, especially over South Pass, around Muddy Gap, and across I-80. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes.

The latest road conditions can be found by calling 511.