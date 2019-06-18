Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sweetwater County

Radar valid at 321 pm MDT, Jun 18th 2019

WYC037-182200-/O.NEW.KRIW.SV.W.0009.190618T2119Z-190618T2200Z/BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTEDSevere Thunderstorm WarningNational Weather Service Riverton WY319 PM MDT Tue Jun 18 2019The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…East central Sweetwater County in south central Wyoming…

* Until 400 PM MDT.

* At 315 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of

Bitter Creek Rest Area, which is 26 miles west of Wamsutter, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 245 PM a wind gust of 75 miles per

hour was reported at Bitter Creek on Interstate 80.

IMPACT…Considerable blowover risk to high profile lightweight

vehicles. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and

outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Wamsutter, Red Desert and Tipton.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 147 and 175.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

LAT…LON 4181 10860 4187 10848 4169 10794 4143 10835

TIME…MOT…LOC 2115Z 304DEG 14KT 4180 10847

HAIL…<.75IN

WIND…70MPH