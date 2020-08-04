Significant weather advisory issued for Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a significant weather advisory for Northeastern Sweetwater County until 6:00 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm has been tracked 16 miles west of Crooks Gap, which is 21 miles southwest of Jeffery City.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.