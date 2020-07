Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 29, 2020) — The National Weather Service has released a significant weather advisory for southeastern Fremont and eastern Sweetwater counties until 4:15 P.M.

Advertisement

The advisory calls for locally heavy rainfall and small hail along with winds in excess of 35 mph.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occuring with this storm. Lighting can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.