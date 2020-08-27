Snow possible this weekend as strong cold front enters Wyoming

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 27, 2020) — According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow is possible this weekend for much of the state.

A hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service claims that Sunday of this week and Monday of next week features gusty west to northwest winds and low humidity, as well as an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms.

A strong cold front will deliver much cooler weather to the region, changing the rain to snow in the northern mountains Sunday night and Monday.

Snowfall accumulation is expected to be light.