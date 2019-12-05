Snowstorm creates dangerous roads, conditions in RS

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 5, 2019) — Another snowstorm last night is causing dangerous road conditions throughout Rock Springs.

Snow began to fall late Wednesday night and into this Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 6 a.m. today, there has been an additional three inches of accumulated snowfall.

Snow is expected to continue today, with a 20% chance of snowfall before 4 p.m. Additional accumulation is expected to be around one inch.

Additional snow is expected on Sunday, with a 30% chance of snow after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Snowplow crews are out today battling the storm and clearing off priority streets.