Snowstorm creates dangerous roads, conditions in RS

A Rock Springs snowplow pushes fresh snow accumulated late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 5, 2019) — Another snowstorm last night is causing dangerous road conditions throughout Rock Springs.

 

Snow began to fall late Wednesday night and into this Thursday morning.

Total snow accumulation is estimated at about three inches, according to the National Weather Service

Snow is expected to continue today, with a 20% chance of snowfall before 4 p.m. Additional accumulation is expected to be around one inch.

Residents of Rock Springs attempt to help a vehicle stuck in the snow.

Additional snow is expected on Sunday, with a 30% chance of snow after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Snowplow crews are out today battling the storm and clearing off priority streets.

