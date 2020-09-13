Sweetwater County Afternoon Weather Report

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 13, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today

Widespread haze before 1pm, then widespread haze after 3pm. Areas of smoke between 1pm and 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Widespread haze. Patchy smoke. Clear, with a low around 43. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

