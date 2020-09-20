Sweetwater County Afternoon Weather Report September 20, 2020

Darrian Mechling

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 20, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the evening.

Tuesday Isolated showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.