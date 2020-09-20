Sweetwater County Afternoon Weather Report September 20, 2020

Darrian Mechling
[email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 20, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the evening.
Tuesday Isolated showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.