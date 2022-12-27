Sweetwater County extended forecast for December 27, 2022

Today – A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 2 pm, then rain likely after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Snow likely, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

New Year’s Day – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25.