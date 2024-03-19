Sweetwater County extended forecast for March 19, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming south-southwest in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 10 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 10 pm and 11 pm, then a chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Monday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.