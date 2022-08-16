Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 1, 2022

August 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
