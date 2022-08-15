Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 15, 2022

August 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.