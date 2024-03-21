Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 21, 2024

Today – Isolated showers after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. West wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Rain likely before 10 pm, then rain and snow likely between 10 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Monday – A slight chance of snow after noon, mixing with rain after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.