Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 22, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Rain showers likely before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2 am, then a chance of snow showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 4 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 18 mph, coming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 18 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.