Sweetwater County Morning Weather: September 13, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 13, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today
Widespread haze before 1pm, then widespread haze after 3pm. Areas of smoke between 1pm and 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Widespread haze. Patchy smoke. Clear, with a low around 43. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.