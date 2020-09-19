Sweetwater County Morning Weather: September 19, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 19, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Sponsor Today–Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Widespread haze before 9 am, then widespread haze after 10 am. Areas of smoke between 9 am and 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 19 to 29 mph. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight–Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph.

Sunday–Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night–Clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday–Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night– Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday– A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night–Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday–Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Wednesday Night–Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday–Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Thursday Night–Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday–Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.