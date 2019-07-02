Sweetwater County Morning Weather: Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Independence Day Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light northwest. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.