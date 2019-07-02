Sweetwater County Morning Weather: Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Independence Day
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light northwest. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.