Sweetwater County Morning Weather: Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Independence Day Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83.