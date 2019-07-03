Sweetwater County Morning Weather: Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Independence Day
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 83.