Two potentially catastrophic hurricanes headed towards U.S. Gulf

GULF COAST, UNITED STATES (August 23, 2020) — Two tropical storms – Marco and Laura are headed towards the U.S. Gulf Coast this week. It is incredibly rare for two hurricanes to come into the mainland so close to each other and in the same region. The last time this happened was in the 1950’s.

In theory the two storms could cross paths but experts believe the two storms will not merge.

If the storms continue to follow though to the mainland, it is estimated that the storms will hit just three days apart. This type of rarity could be catastrophic.