Weather alert for Sweetwater County – Freezing temperatures ahead

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 30, 2020) WEATHER ALERT — This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

Expect frost and freezing temperatures late Monday night andTuesday morning. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will range from 25 to 30 degrees with the colder areas seeing 20 to 25 degrees.

Areas affect are, Jackson and Star Valleys, Sublette county, and parts of southern Lincoln county. This includes Jackson, Afton, Big Piney, Pinedale, Farson, Kemmerer, and Cokeville.

Late Monday night through 9 AM Tuesday morning. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take precautions to protect any vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing temperatures.