WYDOT Road Impact: December 22, 2021

WYOMING (December 22, 2021) — Leading up to Christmas winter weather and high winds will be impacting travel on Thursday and Friday across areas of Wyoming. Watch this short impact video for the details!

Road Weather Impacts to include:

Snow and wind will impact travel leading up to Christmas!

Significant snowfall is likely in the mountains with accumilating snowfall for some lower elevations.

Combination of a wet, heavy snow and strong winds to create significant winter impacts on Thursday and Friday on I-80.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.