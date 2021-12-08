WYDOT Road Impact Forecast through Friday December 10, 2021

WYOMING (December 18, 2021) — Planning on traveling tomorrow through Wyoming? High winter travel impacts to return to Wyoming for Thursday through Sunday.

Road Weather Impacts to include:

Much colder temperatures and widespread snowfall Thursday and Friday

Moderate to heavy snow and high impacts for I-80 and I-25

Snow ends Friday but high winds to return late

Blowing and drifting snow, whiteout conditions and extreme blowover risk on I-80 and I-25 this weekend

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.