WYDOT Road Impact Forecast through Friday December 10, 2021

WYOMING (December 18, 2021) — Planning on traveling tomorrow through Wyoming? High winter travel impacts to return to Wyoming for Thursday through Sunday.
Road Weather Impacts to include:
- Much colder temperatures and widespread snowfall Thursday and Friday
- Moderate to heavy snow and high impacts for I-80 and I-25
- Snow ends Friday but high winds to return late
- Blowing and drifting snow, whiteout conditions and extreme blowover risk on I-80 and I-25 this weekend
Drive safe and stay alert!
Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.