WYOMING — Multiple roads and travel impacts are expected this week across the state of Wyoming.

Road Weather Impacts to include:

Moderate to heavy snow over centeral and eastern Wyoming Wednesday

Blowing snow/reduced to poor visibility Thursday and Friday morning

Arctic cold Tuesday evening through Thursday morning

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.