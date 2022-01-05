WYDOT Road Impact: January 5, 2022

WYOMING — High road impacts are going to persist into Wednesday night from snowfall and drifting snow with high winds creating blowing and drifting snow and possible whiteout conditions in areas Thursday into Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Road Weather Impacts to include:

High road impacts continue into Wednesday night for southeastern and southwestern Wyoming

Limited new snowfall on Thursday, but high winds will start to redevelop in areas

Blowing and drifting snow and possible whiteout conditions on sections of I-80 and I-25 Thursday into Friday

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.