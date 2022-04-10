WYDOT Road Weather Impact: April 10, 2022

WYOMING — High winds in southeast Wyoming will ease by early this evening. Significant winter weather impacts then return to I-90, sections of I-15 and possibly areas of I-80 late Monday and Tuesday.

Road Weather Impacts to include:

High winds on southern I-25 and eastern I-80 will ease Sunday evening

Snow, wind, and cold temperatures will impact I-90 and northing I-25 starting Monday night

Higher elevations of I-80 will potentially see winter weather impacts as well Monday night into Tuesday

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.