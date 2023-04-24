WYDOT Road Weather Impact: April 24, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A Pacific storm is set to move its way into Wyoming beginning tonight into Tuesday afternoon. Check out this short video regarding upcoming WYDOT road impacts and weather conditions for the State of Wyoming.

Impacts include:

Moderate to heavy impacts of rain/snow throughout the state.

Slushy and slick roads with reduced visibility.

Significant road conditions from areas at 7,000 above and various sections of I-80.

