WYDOT Road Weather Impact: April 5, 2022

WYOMING — Watch this short video about the Wyoming high wind gusts and areas of blowing snow through Wednesday.

Road Weather Impacts to include:

High wind gusts to light/high profile vehicles will spread over I-90, I-25 and much of I-80 through Wednesday

Concentrated area of moderate snow/blowing snow Wednesday morning I-90 Sundance

Blustery winds in western I-80 tomorrow with easing conditions overnight statewide

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.