WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 1, 2022

WYOMING — Heavy snow and 65+ mph crosswinds in areas will create high travel impacts across sections of Wyoming tonight and Friday.

Road Weather Impacts include:

The jetstream and a strong cold front will combine to produce heavy snow in areas and additional high winds tonight into Friday.

Mostly dry conditions and lighter winds can be expected late Friday through the weekend.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

