WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 12, 2022

WYOMING — High to Extreme winter weather road impacts are likely across Wyoming and the region Tuesday through Thursday. Watch this short impact video for details and adjust travel plans and routes accordingly!

Road Weather Impacts include:

A large and slow-moving winter storm will bring prolonged HIGH to EXTREME road impacts to Wyoming and the region.

Blizzard conditions are likely on I-90, I-25 and central and eastern I-80 Tuesday through Thursday, possibly even Friday.

Adjust travel plans accordingly as prolonged closures are possible!

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

