WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 22, 2022

WYOMING — Strong and gusty winds return to areas on Friday, creating blowing snow, slick roads, poor visibility, and an extreme blow-over threat.

Road Weather Impacts include:

Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills, slick areas, black ice, and some blowing snow in areas through midday Friday.

Strong and gusty winds Friday afternoon through late Saturday morning to create blowing snow and reduced to poor visibility.

Extreme blow-over risk from 60+ mph crosswinds on I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

