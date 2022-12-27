WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 27, 2022

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — High winds and an extreme blow-over threat through tonight for several areas with moderate to some heavy snow in the west and southwest. Moderate to heavy snow spreading into south-central Wyoming tonight, including a few areas of I-80.

Road Weather Impacts include:

Moderate to heavy snow in the west and southwest into tonight. Strong winds.

Developing moderate to some heavy snow in south-central Wyoming.

Very strong and gusty winds and an extreme blow-over risk into early Wednesday for areas of I-25 and I-80.

Quieter conditions Thursday into Friday.

Unsettled weekend!

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

