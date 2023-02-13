WYDOT Road Weather Impact: February 13, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — Widespread moderate and high winter weather road impacts are likely over the course of Tuesday through much of Wednesday!

These impacts include:

An extreme blow-over risk on Tuesday for portions of I-80 and I-25.

A strong cold front, snowfall and strong and gusty winds to create significant winter weather impacts Tuesday and Wednesday.

Road conditions improving on Thursday and Friday.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

