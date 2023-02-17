WYDOT Road Weather Impact: February 17, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A short video from WYDOT discussing impacts from prolonged high wind gusts and areas of mountain snow through Tuesday afternoon.

These impacts include:

High wind gusts and closures to light/high-profile vehicles through Tuesday night.

EXPECT HIGH/EXTREME WINTER IMPACTS FROM BLOWING/DRIFTING SNOW!

Moderate to heavy mountain snow north/west from Saturday night to next week.

Bitter cold/overrunning snow mid-late week.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

